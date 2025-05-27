Sandwich royalty is coming to South Phoenix! Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is opening a brand-new location in Legacy Village at 2160 E Baseline Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85042, and the flavor fiesta kicks off with a Grand Opening celebration on Thursday, June 5.

This new location debuts two exclusive sandwiches created specifically for Legacy Village:

#790. Broken Wing – Chicken Fried Steak, Ike’s Desert Dream Chipotle, Purple Slaw, and Gouda

– Chicken Fried Steak, Ike’s Desert Dream Chipotle, Purple Slaw, and Gouda #862. Sandrac - Vegan Fried Chicken, Ike’s Desert Dream Chipotle, Purple Slaw, and Gouda

“Every time I come to Phoenix, people treat me like a celebrity — it’s unreal,” said Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “I had to bring something special to Legacy Village to return the love. These new sandwiches are packed with bold flavor and a little Arizona attitude.”