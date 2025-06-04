Donut sleep on this! Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its TikTok trending donuts to Downtown Phoenix with a one-night-only Donut Pop-Up in celebration of National Donut Day. On Friday, June 6 from 7 PM to 10 PM, Ike himself will be slinging sweets and spreading love at the Ike’s location at 910 N 4th St., Phoenix, AZ.

This late-night treat fest features the Viral Butterscotch Chocolate Cake Donut—a decadent dessert that’s already blowing up on social. The first 50 guests in line who follow both Ike (@ikeshehadeh) and Ike’s (@ikessandwiches) on social media will score a free donut on the spot. After that, the only way to get your hands on one is to buy any sandwich. There are only a limited number of these uniquely delicious, love-filled donuts available—so get them while they last.

“Phoenix knows how to show up for flavor, and I wanted to show up for them,” says Ike Shehadeh, founder and Chief Donut Enthusiast. “This donut is the truth—rich, messy, and a little dirty. Just like me.”

The pop-up is part of Ike’s growing donut obsession, with his signature sweets popping up at select locations across the country. This is the first time the Viral Butterscotch Chocolate Cake Donut will be available in Arizona—and it’s only for one night.

Whether you’re in it for the sandwich, the sugar rush, or a selfie with Ike, this is the ultimate Friday night vibe. Don’t be late. Don’t miss out.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is opening a brand-new location in Legacy Village at 2160 E Baseline Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85042, and the flavor fiesta kicks off with a Grand Opening celebration on Thursday, June 5.