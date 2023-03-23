ILLES Foods Hires Elsy Ocejo as VP of Supply Chain

ILLES Foods, a nearly 100-year-old, family-owned and run, food manufacturing company, announces today the hiring of Elsy Ocejo as VP of Supply Chain. The first person to cover this role in the company’s history, Ocejo reports to ILLES Foods’ CEO Cristin Illes Kahale and is part of ILLES’ Executive Committee. She is a distinguished veteran of supply chain management, both in and outside of the food industry, with two decades of experience. She comes to ILLES Foods after most recently serving as Director of Supply Chain Strategy at Bimbo Bakeries USA part of Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest bakery.

During her seven years at Bimbo Bakeries, Ocejo was instrumental in the successful execution of transformation projects and responsible for managing a team focused on delivering operational excellence and process improvements across end-to-end global supply chain operations. Prior to Bimbo Bakeries, Ocejo held numerous logistics roles of increasing responsibility across different manufacturing industries, including industrial machinery, boats and appliances, both in the US and in her home country, Mexico.

In her new role at ILLES Foods, Ocejo will further develop and strengthen the company’s customer-oriented supply chain, while coordinating all supply chain initiatives with sales and marketing, FSQA, Operations, and Product Development. She will also lead the planning, implementation, and integration of supply chain processes, fostering a continuous improvement culture.

“Elsy is joining ILLES Foods at a pivotal moment, as we continue to grow, establish new partnerships and navigate one of the most challenging supply chain environments in decades. She has the extensive experience and strategic thinking to ensure we keep our supply chain healthy and sustainable and, ultimately, support our customers’ initiatives and success,” says Cristin Illes Kahale, ILLES Foods CEO. “With the recently appointed Executive Committee members, Elsy and our VP of Product Development Sharon Webster Tolin, we have assembled a world-class and diverse leadership team that shares a passion for our brand and our partners. The synergy between tenured and new talents will power our team up to position ILLES Foods for its next stage of growth while maintaining the core values that define our brand – integrity, curiosity and partnership”.

“It is a privilege to join a company with ILLES Foods’ solid reputation, dynamic leadership team and strong values,” says Elsy Ocejo. “I look forward to continuing to build on ILLES Foods’ long-term vision and strategy for a world-class end-to-end supply chain function, with a focus on driving operational effectiveness and continuous improvement, optimizing our relationships with vendors and providing our partners with the best ingredients, tools and resources for success.”

Ocejo earned her bachelor’s degree in International Business with a minor in International Logistics at the Tec de Monterrey, and an MBA at Northwestern-Kellogg School of Management. Currently, she is President of Kellogg Alumni Club of Houston, Founder of Kellogg for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group and part of the Business Advisory Council for Northwestern’s University Transportation Group. She was also selected to Diversity MBA’s eleventh annual list of Top 100 under 50 Diverse Emerging Leaders for 2017.