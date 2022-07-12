Illycaffè Releases New Cold Brew Coffee Flavors

As temperatures begin to rise and summer season nears, illycaffè, a global leader in sustainable, premium coffee, today announces the official availability of two new illy Cold Brew coffee ready to drink flavors.

New illy Cold Brew Coffee – Ready to Drink Slim Cans

illy is introducing two new ready to drink products, illy Cold Brew Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato, in an 8.45 oz slim can, convenient for on-the-go activity. These two new varieties - plus the original illy Cold Brew Classico - cover a range of preferences for premium coffee lovers.

illy Cold Brew ready to drink cold coffee is made from illy blend 100% Arabica coffee cold brewed for 12 hours. The new illy Cold Brew Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato varieties combine milk with illy’s signature blend of nine single-origin coffees for a smooth rich taste, with no added preservatives, colors or flavors. The illy Cold Brew Cappuccino taste profile is balanced and smooth, incorporating milk and a hint of cocoa with only 90 calories. The silky-smooth illy Cold Brew Latte Macchiato combines milk with notes of caramel and coffee and delivers its creamy taste at only 110 calories.

The new illy Cold Brew cans are available on Amazon.com, illy.com and in select grocery retailers.

“The expansion of our illy Cold Brew drinks positions illy to meet coffee lovers’ on-going appetite for super premium cold coffee preparations” says Jack Edwards, President of illy caffè North America. “The illy Cold Brew portfolio represents the newest innovations from illy and delivers on our unwavering commitment to superior taste, quality and sustainability that is recognized around the world.”