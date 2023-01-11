Imo's Pizza Launches New App

Ordering Imo’s Pizza has never been so easy – or rewarding! The family-owned pizza chain announced the launch of the new Imo’s app, which will replace the company’s previous app and will offer new functionality as well as a refreshed Square Deal rewards program for customers. The new app is now available at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For current Imo’s app users, the app will automatically update to the new version.

Imo’s new app includes enhanced features, including quick-and-easy delivery options, as well as the ability to track delivery status. The new app also includes Imo’s Square Deals rewards program that gives customers the opportunity to earn Squares toward free or discounted Imo’s menu items. For every $15 dollars spent, customers earn one Square. Squares can be redeemed for items such as soft drinks, salads, appetizers, and pizza. For customers who earned points with Imo’s previous rewards app, those points will be converted to the Square Deal rewards program.

Each month, Imo’s will offer new ways for app users to earn extra Squares toward earning free food. To celebrate the launch of the app, customers who sign up for the Square Deals rewards program in January will receive their first two Squares free.

“Imo’s Pizza has built a loyal following over the past 59 years, and we are excited to honor that loyalty with a new app that enhances the customer experience AND offers ways to earn free or discounted menu items,” says Nichole Carpenter, Imo’s director of marketing. “With our Square Deals program, customers can earn Squares to choose which rewards they want, or they can save for even bigger rewards!”