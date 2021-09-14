Impossible Chicken Nuggets Join Menu at Fatburger

FAT Brands, parent company of Fatburger and 13 other restaurant brands, is expanding its plant-based offerings with the addition of the all-new Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made From Plants to the Fatburger menu. Following the plant-based nuggets’ early September launch, Fatburger is the largest restaurant chain to debut the Impossible Chicken Nuggets across its U.S. locations.

Featuring a golden, crispy breadcrumb coating, a succulent white meat texture and a tasty chicken flavor, the Impossible Chicken Nuggets are the first “nugget” of any kind to be introduced to the Fatburger menu. In a blind taste test, seven out of 10 consumers chose Impossible Chicken Nuggets over the leading animal-based chicken nuggets. As an early adopter of Impossible Foods’ products, FAT Brands was among the first to offer the Impossible Burger with its launch at Fatburger in 2017. Since its introduction, the Impossible Burger has become a mainstay on the Fatburger menu.

“There is a consistent growing demand for plant-based menu items. After launching the Impossible Burger at Fatburger and our other brands, we received positive feedback from both vegetarians and meat eaters who were drawn to the product due to its taste and texture,” says Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Knowing that the Impossible menu items help attract new customers while offering the Fatburger flavor that guests know and love, we’re confident that Impossible Chicken Nuggets will appeal to a wide-ranging audience and be a success among our customers.”