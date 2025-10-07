This Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, In-N-Out Burger will show its appreciation for all Veterans, Active Duty Military, Reserves, and National Guard by offering a complimentary meal, including any burger, fries, and beverage on In-N-Out Burger’s menu. All current and former members of the U.S. military will additionally receive a special edition Veterans Day decal.

U.S. Veterans and Active Duty Military are respectfully asked to present proof of military service to receive the complimentary made-to-order meal of choice offered at all In-N-Out Burger locations open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 11.

In-N-Out currently has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, and Washington. In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. None of the units are franchised. The corporate offices are located at 4199 Campus Drive, Suite 900, Irvine, CA, 92612