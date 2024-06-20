Incentivio, a leading restaurant SaaS platform that provides data-driven loyalty programs and digital engagement solutions to enhance customer lifetime value, announced its complete rebrand. This strategic transformation underscores Incentivio’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to engage and delight restaurant guests through enhanced personalization.

Incentivio’s rebrand introduces a more sophisticated color palette, a redesigned website, and a modernized logo. These changes are aimed at better representing the company’s mission and values as it continues to evolve in the dynamic tech landscape.

The new colors reflect maturity and innovation, signaling Incentivio’s readiness to address the complex needs of today’s restaurants. The revamped website offers a user-friendly experience, making it easier for clients to explore Incentivio’s comprehensive suite of solutions.

Central to Incentivio’s new identity are the three reworked circles in its logo. These circles symbolize the core pillars that define Incentivio’s approach:

Commerce: Providing robust, reliable technology to streamline operations and drive sales.

Engagement: Enhancing guest experiences through personalized and interactive solutions.

Intelligence: Leveraging AI, machine learning, and data-driven insights to optimize performance and strategic decision-making.

“One of the most important aspects of any company is the brand and we are excited to embark on this new chapter with a rebrand that truly embodies our dedication to the restaurant industry,” said Kamryn Elliott, Marketing Manager and strategic leader of the rebrand. “Our rebrand reflects our vision and values to continue delivering technology that is both innovative and practical. We are grateful for our partners and customers who have been with us on this incredible journey. We can’t wait for this next chapter of Incentivio.”