INDAY, the fast-growing South Asian-inspired restaurant group, announces the debut of its take on chicken over rice—a vibrant, flavorful dish that pays tribute to both New York City’s beloved halal carts and the rich culinary traditions of South Asia.

Launching Monday, July 21, the dish will be available at all eight INDAY locations across Manhattan. This offering represents more than just a menu addition—it is a culinary celebration of culture, community, and connection.

The new Chicken Over Rice bowl features charred Tandoor-style chicken, housemade turmeric rice, a refreshing cucumber and tomato salad, and INDAY’s signature creamy white and spicy red sauces—all made in-house with thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Priced at just $12, the bowl is intentionally crafted to remain accessible to everyday New Yorkers amid rising food costs.

Launch Day Giveaway

To celebrate the launch, INDAY will offer up to 150 free Chicken Over Rice bowls per location on July 21, available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

A Commitment to Community

In keeping with INDAY’s values, the brand will donate a portion of proceeds from every Chicken Over Rice bowl sold during the month of August to the Street Vendor Project—a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the rights, livelihoods, and resilience of New York City’s street vendor community. The donation will help fund legal aid, advocacy, and access to essential resources for vendors across the city.