Independent Purchasing Cooperative Names Kirsten Michulka CEO

Independent Purchasing Cooperative, Inc. (IPC), a Subway franchisee-owned supply chain cooperative serving restaurants in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, announced today that Kirsten Michulka has joined the organization as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Michulka will be responsible for continuing to drive IPC’s mission to supply fresh food, quality products, reliable equipment and valuable services to Subway franchisees and support them in delivering the best possible guest experience in their restaurants, while increasing their profitability. She will work closely with the IPC Board of Directors, and the IPC and Subway leadership teams to ensure operational excellence across the organization and strategically build the supply chain of the future. Michulka replaced Jan Risi who retired after leading the organization for over 25 years.

“Kirsten is joining IPC at an exciting time for the organization and Subway, as we work together to advance Subway’s transformational journey and deliver better food and a better guest experience in restaurants,” says Chairman of the IPC Board of Directors David Liseno. “Her extensive experience and knowledge of supply chain strategy and operations will serve IPC well as the organization works towards building a more efficient, adaptable and resilient supply chain.”

Michulka joins Subway with nearly three decades of experience in supply chain management, planning and strategy across the consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, and quick service restaurant industries. Prior to Subway, she was the Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Restaurant Supply Chain Solutions (RSCS), Taco Bell’s supply chain cooperative, where she was responsible for supply chain strategy, operations, and the integration of new technologies. Prior to Taco Bell, Michulka served in leadership positions at HAVI, a supply chain management firm for McDonald’s, PrimeSource Food Service Equipment, and PepsiCo.

“I am thrilled to join IPC during what is an increasingly exciting and transformational time for the Subway brand,” says Michulka. “I Iook forward to working alongside Subway’s network of dedicated franchisees and supporting them in the growth of their businesses.”