Indian Concept Sankranti Opens in Atlanta

Sankranti, the new fast casual Indian restaurant from Srinivasa “Nimms” Nimmagadda, is now open for dine-in service. The Dunwoody restaurant, located at 237 Perimeter Center Parkway NE in the State Farm building, serves Indian favorites like kathi rolls (burritos) and curry bowls that are accessible and affordable in a quick-service setting. In addition to dine-in, Sankranti also offers delivery via Grubhub and take-out service.

“After offering delivery for several weeks, we are excited to finally welcome guests to dine-in on our authentic cuisine,” says Nimmagadda, who also owns a fine dining Indian restaurant and banquet hall (also called Sankranti) in Johns Creek. “We also are hosting a grand opening event on Wednesday, March 16 to welcome and celebrate our new Dunwoody community.”

The grand opening event starts at 12:45 p.m. with a ribbon cutting by Dunwoody mayor Lynn Deutsch. Guests also will get to sample Sankranti’s diverse menu with complimentary tastings of samosas, aloo tikka, curry, mango lassi and rose milk.

Sankranti (pronounced sum-kraanthi, which means “positive change” in Sanskrit) features a diverse menu of delicious, health-conscious offerings representing both the northern and southern regions of India.

Guests place orders at the counter and build their meals like at other fast casual restaurants; however, Sankranti’s menu options are more health-conscious than most fast casual menus. When building meals, guests can choose from proteins like tikka chicken, malai chicken or lamb, as well as vegetarian options like paneer tikka masala.

The 1,700-square-foot restaurant features an open kitchen, seating for 30 guests at tables indoors and outdoor seating for an additional 30 and is the first location of what Nimmagadda envisions as a national franchise.

“Our aim for opening Sankranti has always been to bring Indian cuisine into the mainstream,” adds Nimmagada. “We know once guests visit and try our menu, they are going to fall in love with our concept and flavorful food.”

Sankranti is located at 237 Perimeter Center Parkway NE, Suite #H-56, near the Dunwoody MARTA station. Sankranti is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Thursday from 11 – 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.