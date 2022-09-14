Indian Eatery Tulsi Opens in Westwood, California

Upscale, fast-casual Indian eatery Tulsi's newest location is now open in Westwood. Joining its fellow outposts in Downtown LA and Northridge, Tulsi serves high-quality vegetarian and vegan Indian dishes from around the subcontinent, spotlighting beloved regional specialties and street foods like dosas, pani puri, pav bhaji, and chef-curated thalis: round metal trays that showcase smaller portions of a variety of dishes (a popular way of enjoying a tasty, satisfying lunch in restaurants around the country).

A concept twenty years in the making from some of the brightest and most experienced minds in the Indian dining and hospitality industries, Tulsi sets itself apart from other Indian restaurants with its wide range of recipes. Each member of the founding team is from a different region of India and practices a different religion. They've come together to celebrate their diversity and shared deep belief in progress and equity. They're no strangers to the challenges of the restaurant industry—Tulsi's first location opened in Downtown LA during the lockdown days of the early pandemic, and the concept quickly took off. From South Indian favorites to unique Gujarati fare to traditional North Indian dishes like paneer tikka masala, chana masala, and hot, flaky samosas, Tulsi's menu touches every corner of the country.

All regional specialties are prepared by specialized chefs and on-site bakers who are experts in their respective cuisines, and each dish is made from scratch in-house—from the slow-fermented dosa batter to the coconut chutney—for a homestyle experience that bests your average strip mall curry joint every time. Tulsi is quickly becoming the go-to spot for Indian fast-casual cuisine in LA, and the team is on a mission to keep expanding.

Tulsi represents a fresh spin on Indian flavors, with inventive fusion dishes on their Influencer Menu like paneer tikka tacos, as well as a selection of delicious Indo-Chinese favorites vegetable Manchurian and chili-garlic fried rice. Creative takes on traditional recipes, including sprouted mung bean chaat in an edible papad bowl and "loaded" makhni fries, keep customers coming back for more.

Tulsi is the Hindi name for the holy basil plant, which is sacred in the Hindu religion and thought to be an earthly manifestation of the goddess Tulasi (a form of the goddess Lakshmi). It symbolizes purity, protection, and is thought to encourage a deep state of meditation.

"We brainstormed many names while developing the restaurant, and one name stuck above all. Tulsi "Holy Basil" is simple, sacred, pure, and deeply rooted in Indian Culture. It fits perfectly into what we were trying to build," says Chirag Shah, CEO.

With the U.S. fast-casual dining market's annual sales exceeding $47 billion, Tulsi boasts a robust advantage over competitors, which has boosted its success and encouraged rapid growth. Enjoy the Tulsi team's earth-to-table mission and dine in at their urban café-style restaurants with a warm, welcoming eat/work/hangout vibe, take out your freshly made meal, or order vibrant, flavorful catering for your next special occasion. Order online via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub at all three locations.