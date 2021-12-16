Indian Fast Casual Sankranti Announces Expansion Plans

Sankranti, which plans to debut its fast casual Indian cuisine this winter, has plans to expand throughout the next year. The brand is looking to bring affordable, customizable Indian options to Emory University, Cumberland, Peachtree Park and Georgia Tech in the metro Atlanta area. That will bring the restaurant to a total of five locations in Georgia by the end of 2022, with plans to expand nationwide soon.

The menu will offer something for everyone, and each dish is made with fresh ingredients inspired by traditional Indian food. Guests will enjoy curry bowls, kathi rolls, pulaos, kabobs, traditional appetizers like samosas, salads and desserts inspired by both the northern and southern regions of India. Protein options include classics like tikka chicken, malai chicken and lamb. Vegetarian options such as paneer tikka masala and mixed vegetable kurma will also be available.

Owner Srinivasa “Nimms” Nimmagadda wants to make Indian food more mainstream. He compares the future of Sankranti to well-known fast casual options with plans to take the restaurant nationwide as it continues to grow.

“We want to be like the Chipotle of Indian food,” he says on bringing the restaurant to even more communities. “There’s nothing like that for Indian cuisine now, and we want to become that.”

Much like Chipotle, guests place orders at the counter and build their easily customizable meals; however, Sankranti’s menu options are more health-conscious than most fast casual menus.

“We strongly believe people should never have to compromise their health and wellbeing just to get a quick, delicious meal,” he adds. “And soon, even more people will have Sankranti in their communities to satisfy that craving.”

The first fast casual Sankranti is located at 237 Perimeter Center Parkway, NE, Suite #H-56, in Dunwoody in the State Farm office building near the Dunwoody MARTA station.