Industry Vet Dina Mitchell Returns with PowerSoul Cafe

Dina Mitchell, acclaimed driving force behind a food and smoothie chain that grew to over 900 stores nationwide, will debut an exciting and unique quick-service restaurant project: PowerSoul Cafe. The chain is set to be the world’s first 100 percent gluten-free fast-food restaurant chain, offering both vegan and keto options, no GMOs and real fruit blended smoothies.

Nevada has been selected as the launching pad for the new venture that projects 159 stores and thousands of jobs nationwide over the next decade. The first location is scheduled to open in Q1 2022, with an additional six locations planned the first year. Each location will range from 500 to 1500 square feet with various footprints: drive thru, inline, casino, sporting arenas and airports.

“PowerSoul Cafe is a decade in the making, and time during COVID truly shined light upon crucial changes needed to protect from any future pandemic, therefore making this a more easily managed and more profitable business model,” says Mitchell. “I’ve been developing a truly healthy, gluten-free food menu with vegan and keto options, real fruit smoothies, bowls, juices, nut milks, and more.”

Using a combination of smart planning, technology, and a well-trained and motivated staff, orders will be fresh and ready for pickup from a number of convenient options, ranging from 24-hour drive-thru, a smart food locker, or a walk-up window. Diners can simply choose which pickup option best meets their needs.

As part of the brand’s emphasis on being socially and community conscious, PowerSoul Cafe is also creating a Pay-It-Forward program called “Smoothie Sopreso.” The platform will give patrons the choice to round up their orders or buy and donate a smoothie, so that part of their purchases will be donated in the form of food and smoothies directly to nonprofits. In the same spirit, PowerSoul Cafe will also compensate workers for the time they spend volunteering for chosen local charities.

Mitchell, a longtime Nevada-based entrepreneur, popularized Tropical Smoothie’s 900-store chain from 2000 to 2014 all along the West Coast. With a proven track record of success, she is a true believer in establishing businesses that are good for the local and global environment. She accomplishes this by creating models that require a small footprint with simpler operations, which not only produces availability of delicious, healthy and sustainable food, but also improves the lives for eaters, workers, communities and neighboring businesses.

“It gives me goosebumps and warms my heart to dedicate PowerSoul Cafe as a quick-service restaurant that strengthens local communities. We intend to revolutionize the fast-food world, changing how people regard healthy food and give back to their communities. Programs like these are rarely seen in any kind of business, let alone in the fast-food world, which generally has a poor reputation when it comes to community building and treatment of workers. With this model, we aim to create a better place for all,” Mitchell says.