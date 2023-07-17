Industry Vet Jim Cannon Joins Bojangles as Chief Development Officer

Bojangles announced the addition of longtime industry leader Jim Cannon to its growth team. With a long track record of quick-service restaurant development, Cannon will join the growing brand as chief development officer.

In the role, Cannon will oversee the growth of corporate and franchise locations for Bojangles, including recruiting new franchisees, identifying new real estate sites and managing development services such as building design, construction and facilities.

“We’re thrilled to bolster our development team with someone as experienced as Jim, especially during a season of focused growth for Bojangles,” says Jose Armario, Bojangles president and CEO. “This role is so important to our brand as we continue to grow and expand in new and existing markets via an intentional, strategic approach, and we look forward to the contributions Jim will make as we pioneer our way forward.”

Cannon brings to Bojangles a wealth of industry experience, having most recently served as senior vice president of design and construction for Focus Brands. With a 40-year career in the construction industry, Cannon has held a number of noteworthy roles in design and development for quick service restaurant brands, including Inspire Brands, Arby's, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Jack in the Box. His in-depth knowledge of design and construction, paired with decades of successful team leadership, enable him to lead Bojangles’ construction, real estate and growth teams in continuing to enhance Bojangles’ presence and expansion.

“Bojangles is committed to real growth, the right way,” adds Cannon. “That kind of strategy excites me, and I look forward to joining this impressive team as we bring on new franchise partners, and ultimately bring Bojangles to new people and new places.”