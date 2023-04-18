Industry Vet Mark H. Brezinski Releases New Book

Mark H. Brezinski, the 45-year veteran of the dynamic restaurant industry, has released a new book called FORKFIGHT!: Whisks, Risks, and Conflicts Behind the Restaurant Curtain. Heralded by Simon & Schuster as “the most compelling, insightful, and white-knuckled journey behind the restaurant curtain since Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential,” is available now.

A graduate of the famed School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University, Brezinski has created or co-created multiple nationally acclaimed restaurant companies, which are chronicled throughout FORKFIGHT!. The 225-page hardcover book, published by Post Hill Press, looks back on experiences spanning the globe in search of culinary discoveries and inspirations with industry icons like the late Norman Brinker, Paul Fleming, Phil Romano, and chefs Michael Mina and Mark Miller.

“The restaurant business is a show unlike any other,” says Brezinski. “In FORKFIGHT!, I open up about my successes and failures in the restaurant world, by chronicling the stories collected through traveling the globe to create great restaurants and working alongside some of the most dynamic personalities. This is certainly a no-holds-barred look inside this consistently challenging industry that keeps me coming back for more.”

“As unknown as Anthony Bourdain before publishing Kitchen Confidential, Mark Brezinski’s FORKFIGHT! takes you behind the scenes of visioning, creating, financing, and opening the restaurants you eat in today. It’s a world most didn’t know existed. It’s a messy world. And in many cases it’s one that not many can go through financially and psychologically intact,” adds Lane Cardwell, Former CEO of Boston Market, Former President of P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Former CEO of Eatzi’s Market & Bakery.

“I have lived in this industry for decades and learned something new about it in every chapter of the book. Informative, entertaining, and filled with life lessons, FORKFIGHT!! should yield this humble individual the credit he so rightfully deserves for his contributions to the industry,” said Cardwell.

Spanning almost five decades, Mark’s intimate tenure with the restaurant industry has featured an international buffet of foods that include Indian, Italian, French, and Vietnamese. His travels have taken him from Tokyo to Tuscany, from San Francisco to Shanghai, and from Mumbai to Maui. “I hope that this book takes readers to all of these places and more while telling behind-the-scenes stories—sometimes funny, often heartbreaking, and never without lessons learned. I believe that the journey is a remarkable tag-along to the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur and the self-discovery that comes with each stop,” says Breziniski. Mark resides in Dallas and, never one to leave a stone unturned, is currently the founder of his latest concept, Bizzy Burger Merchants, which features his vision of better fast food. There will be a book signing of ForkFight on Saturday, April 22nd from 1 pm-3 pm at Bizzy Burger Merchants located at 13251 Montfort Drive, Dallas, TX 75240.