Oliver Vagner, 30-year technology veteran, makes the return to restaurant technology to join SignalFlare.ai as the new Chief Product & Technology Officer. Mike Lukianoff, CEO remarked “Oliver has the right mix of experience we need for our decision intelligence platform – a deep understanding of data architecture and the analytics chops to know how to put it to use.” Oliver’s focus will be on developing tools, processes and forward-looking insights that enhance the quality and ease of decision-making to drive business value for restaurant chains.

Oliver’s restaurant technology career began with Solution Forge where he helped architect the digital menu board solution for Wendy’s. Later in his career he would continue his work in digital-out-of- home, supporting NEC Display in the development of their solution to generate insights from customer interactions with digital content. Oliver’s other work in the industry includes leading technology operations and consumer insights and analytics with TGI Fridays as well as a tenure with NCR (now NCR Voyix) where he was the General Manager of Customer Engagement Solutions. Oliver shared, “I’m no stranger to restaurants, their unique data needs, or the analytics that are required to drive success. I’m thrilled to be back in restaurants working for a progressive, fast-growing technology company such as SignalFlare.”

SignalFlare.ai is a decision intelligence platform for restaurants empowering executives to make high- impact decisions around strategic pricing, promotions management and targeted marketing. SignalFlare.ai recently won the Snowflake (SNOW) Start-Up Challenge and secured up to a million- dollar investment to enable growth. “I knew SignalFlare was special when they won the Snowflake Startup Challenge, but what truly differentiates SignalFlare is the measurable value they deliver to their customers through actionable insights generated by their platform.” Most recently Oliver was Chief Technology Officer at Candor Technology, working to bring artificial intelligence to the mortgage industry where he was recognized with the Inman Best of Finance award in 2023 and 2024, highlighting his innovative impact on the finance industry.