Hospitality industry veteran Skip Kimpel is tapping his passion for XR (extended reality), AI and next-gen tech to power up Magicgate, an exciting new consultancy laser-focused on bringing the art of the possible to restaurants, hotels and hospitality venues worldwide. Focused on personalized experiences and digital transformation, Magicgate provides tailored strategies, VR training, AI-powered solutions, and XR innovations to enhance guest experiences, streamline operations, and drive growth in the rapidly evolving hospitality landscape resulting in operational efficiencies and reducing labor costs.

According to Accenture, 83 percent of Gen Z expects companies to personalize experiences. They also expect seamless experiences fueled by advanced technologies like AI and ML, while younger Gen A is even more immersed in tech. “Research suggests the newest generations will grow up with the most sophisticated understanding of emerging technologies like AI, AR and VR,” said Kimpel. “It’s time for companies to embrace next-gen tech if they want to win over and stay relevant with future generations.”

Under the Magicgate banner, Kimpel will offer guidance to help organizations navigate increasingly blurred lines between what’s real, what’s virtual, and how these multiverse worlds are becoming ever more connected. “Our approach goes beyond just adopting new tech—it’s about reshaping entire business models,” says President and CEO, Skip Kimpel. “We help companies stay ahead of digital disruption by offering tailored strategies that combine XR, AI, and more to deliver real business value.”

Key Offerings:

Custom Strategy: Tailored roadmaps for XR, AI, spatial computing, metaverse and other disruptive technology integrations.

XR Solutions: XR strategy from immersive customer experiences to advanced training techniques.

XR strategy from immersive customer experiences to advanced training techniques. VR Training & Onboarding: Reduce learning curves, ensure employees are job-ready faster. Minimize travel costs, particularly for global organizations.

Remote AR Support & Maintenance: Procure AR solutions to enhance real-time remote support, allowing technicians to overlay digital instructions onto physical objects in real time.

Procure AR solutions to enhance real-time remote support, allowing technicians to overlay digital instructions onto physical objects in real time. AI-Powered Innovation: Discovery, procurement and implementation of AI / ML tech, like predictive analytics, chatbots, and business operations including the use of advanced Computer Vision.

Digital Twins: Optimize facility management, enhance guest experiences, and improve sustainability by providing real-time data on operations, predictive maintenance, and personalized guest services.

“We’ve tapped Skip’s expertise to help navigate the training processes into the VR world,” added Cam Crowder, Former Franchise Owner, Tim Hortons. “We see the potential of positive ROI – and it will be an absolute game-changer.”

According to Zarnik and EHL Hospitality Insights, the global market for smart hotel technology alone is projected to reach $24.46 billion by 2027, driven by the adoption of AI, XR, IoT, and other innovative solutions. And according to QSR Magazine and Mordor Intel, AI is rapidly transforming the restaurant sector, with the market for AI-powered solutions expected to reach $49 billion by 2029, up from $9.68 billion in 2024.

“There’s no doubt XR and AI will transform hospitality,” commented Michael Cohen, Managing Partner, Growth Advisors International Network (GAIN). “Skip is already a go-to source for organizations looking to navigate this world, so this represents a natural next step for him, and a big win for the industry at large.”

“We’ve seen XR adoption start to transform industries like aerospace and healthcare” said John Cunningham, COO of the VR/AR Association. “Hospitality is the next horizon, and this consultancy – with Skip at the helm – will help accelerate the industry.”