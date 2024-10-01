Could lighting strike twice? Premium breakfast, brunch and lunch veterans Chris Milton, Clay Carson, James Gray and Bret Baumgartner think so. Chris Milton, who Co-Founded the fast-growing Toasted Yolk Cafe franchise in 2010 in Houston, Bret Baumgartner, the Toasted Yolk Cafe’s perennial top performing franchise partner, James Gray who heads up Corporate Support and Clay Carson, the franchise development veteran who developed over 100 hundred premium breakfast & lunch locations, have joined forces to create The Twisted Egg Shack. The Egg Shack as it is known, offers farm fresh, made to order food, a unique, premium coffee menu and signature mimosas made with fresh squeezed juices.

“COVID changed the way that people order,” said Milton, “early on, they often traded down quality wise and were hitting drive-thrus frequently. We paid close attention to this and then developed an entire menu focused on high-quality, portable food with a fun, flavorful twist.”

Twisted Egg Shack will be opened their first drive-thru unit in Beaumont, TX on September 16th. Patrons were greeted a fun, funky menu featuring multiple tacos, one-of-a-kind sandwiches, avocado toast, delicious shareable offerings like French Toast Sticks, and huge, hearty bowls. Lunch never took a back seat, from chicken fingers to stacked sandwiches to salads, the menu is tight, but well rounded. “Made to order food and gourmet coffee served fast is possible, prep and menu engineering are everything. It has to be the balance of speed and quality” commented Milton.

Baumgartner, said, ”The menu is dialed-in enough that we are providing customers an experience that they will not expect and at a price that blows them away. This is casual dining quality food that people never have to get out of their car for.” “Based on the early results, sales have far exceeded expectations and the guest scores and feedback have been simply amazing” commented Baumgartner.

These industry experts are planning on franchising later in the Fall of this year. “Having been involved in the development of over 1,000 franchised units as a team. The support system is already in place, our systems and technology are that of a 10-year-old chain,” said Carson. “We want to take advantage of all of the second-generation drive- thru space out there today, and keeping the investment cost ideally under $400,000, we believe that we have the recipe for success.”