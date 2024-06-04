Inline Plastics, a leader in innovative packaging solutions, announced the expansion of its acclaimed Flip n’ Mix tray collection with the introduction of two new offerings. Designed to revolutionize the packaging of fresh toppings, these trays empower culinary creativity while elevating presentation standards.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Flip n’ Mix trays feature a single open well, ensuring unfettered freedom in topping placement. The trays are compatible with the all-clear 7×7 squares, providing a 360-degree view of the tantalizing ingredients within. By strategically positioning toppings at the forefront and holding them snugly near the lid, these trays effortlessly showcase their contents, enhancing visual appeal.

One of the standout features of these trays is the unique easy lift system, boasting dual sets of finger pockets for seamless removal. This innovative design ensures a hassle-free experience for both consumers and retailers alike. The FMT0MPW variant caters to applications requiring flat item storage, such as dressing packets, or for maintaining contents securely during vertical merchandising. Meanwhile, the FMT1MPW offers increased depth, accommodating a diverse array of topping options to suit varying preferences. Ideal for packaging salads, these versatile trays mark another milestone in Inline Plastics’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the food industry.

“We are excited to expand our Flip n’ Mix tray range, offering enhanced options for our customers,” said Marlene Bautista, Product Portfolio Manager at Inline Plastics. “These new additions exemplify our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Experience the next level of packaging excellence with Inline Plastics’ Flip n’ Mix trays – the perfect blend of functionality and aesthetic appeal.