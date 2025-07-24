No more mystery meals! Inline Plastics is putting an end to foil-wrapped guesswork with its latest innovation. Safe-T-Chef, known for its patented tamper-protection technology you can trust, expanded the portfolio with a 5×5 footprint featuring a wider base to hold those mouthwatering large cinnamon rolls, hot sandwiches, or chicken pasta.

Available in either dome or flat lid options (SKUs CC16WD & C5516WF) for food service professionals to showcase culinary creations while maintaining optimal presentation. Unlike traditional packaging that obscures visibility, these containers make food the star of the show. Made with polypropylene, Safe-T-Chef is specifically engineered to handle heat lamp and heat n’ eat applications.

With vented options (SKUs CC16WDV & C5516WFV) that include anti-fog technology, condensation no longer compromises appeal. These innovative containers provide a sleek solution for delis, grab n’ go, takeout, and a ‘must-have’ for third-party delivery.

The dome lid creates a striking display, while the flat lid offers a space-saving alternative that maintains visibility that attracts customers.

Designed for versatility, these containers perform seamlessly in various environments. The construction ensures food remains securely sealed throughout transport.

Inline Plastics’ products redefine how packaged food is presented and enjoyed across a wide range of applications. Check out the new digital catalog.