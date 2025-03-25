Hot food packaging just got cooler. Inline Plastics is heating up the food packaging scene with new additions to its Safe-T-Chef line, announcing a strategic expansion with two state-of-the-art 9×9 options. These new offerings represent the latest evolution in foodservice packaging, built on Inline’s patented tamper-protection technology that revolutionized the industry.

Perfect timing? You bet. The expanded Safe-T-Chef line addresses surging demand from grocery retailers, restaurants, and delivery services for secure, sustainable hot food packaging. Crafted from premium polypropylene, these containers deliver superior performance while maintaining the brand’s commitment to food safety and environmental responsibility.

“Let’s face it, the food industry never stands still,” said Marlene Bautista, Product Portfolio Manager at Inline Plastics. “Today’s foodservice operators need packaging that does more than just contain food – they need solutions that protect integrity, ensure safety, and support sustainability goals. Safe-T-Chef delivers on all fronts.”

Key Features