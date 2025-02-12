Love garden-fresh toppings but hate when they get soggy? Inline Plastics has the solution! Their new “Flip and Mix” insert for their Safe-T-Fresh Squares line is about to change your meal ideas forever, bringing restaurant-quality excellence to take out and Grab & Go options.

Imagine a clever three-compartment insert that sits perfectly on top of your main dish. It features two equal-sized spaces plus a larger showcase compartment up front – perfect for highlighting your star ingredients. No more sad, wet croutons or wilted veggies! This innovative design ensures each element maintains its perfect texture until the moment you’re ready to enjoy your meal.

The possibilities are endless! Create the perfect salad bar experience by keeping your colorful peppers, grilled chicken, and shredded cheese pristine until the moment you’re ready to eat. Level up your noodle bowls with sesame noodles topped with crispy peanuts, tender chicken, and green scallions – each staying perfectly positioned in their own space. Or transform a simple fruit medley by adding coconut shavings, mint leaves, and sparkling pomegranate seeds at just the right moment.

Food service professionals will appreciate how this insert elevates their presentation while ensuring quality. The insert’s clever design means foods don’t just stay separate – they become part of the visual appeal, creating an exciting unboxing experience for customers.

The insert (SKU: FMT3MPW) fits seamlessly into 7” x 7” Squares. When the package is sealed, your creation gets to shine while being protected by the patented tamper protection technology that will let your customers know their food is just as safe and pristine as when it was packed.

All the PET products at Inline Plastics are made with certified 10% post-consumer recycled content. These inserts provide a delicate balance of clarity with eco-friendly materials that let your customers know you care about the planet as much as you care about the food you’re serving!

Whether you’re a restaurant owner looking to enhance your takeout game or a meal prep enthusiast, this insert delivers both style and substance. Finally, a container that’s as thoughtful about keeping your creations at peak quality as you are about preparing them!