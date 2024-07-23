Imagine this: you are on-the-go, craving something  delicious and perfectly portioned. You don’t just want those freshly cut strawberries; You  want something for your sweet tooth; You also need some protein to fill you up. How are  you supposed to get it all? The answer is Inline Plastic’s new 20 oz, three-compartment  packaging, the TS7020C3. Whether road tripping, on a plane in the air, or kicking back at  home, this convenience makes everyone’s life better.  

And forget worrying about freshness! These lids prevent food items from mingling with their  anti-migration design, keeping flavors pristine until consumption. Inline Plastics is all  about keeping your food fresh and safe! Take this opportunity to show customers that you  care about the same things and that their safety and happiness are your priority. 

The second addition coming soon is the 46 oz option, perfect for storing snacks at home or  bringing along shareables for a group of friends! When stopping at the store before a party  to grab a last-minute contribution, you’re most likely going to want something that looks  pretty, right? A bright and colorful fruit medley in the TS7046 is looking right at you, it is bound to be love at first sight, and that fruit medley will probably go home with you. For  that, you can thank the new round! 

Why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Designed with their signature  Safe-T-Fresh® technology, each package features tamper evident and tamper resistant  seals to keep all food safe and secure. Inline Plastics’ packaging is not just practical… it is sleek, too! With a clear, glossy look, it is easy to spot your favorite treats and maybe  discover a few new ones along the way. Simplify snack decisions and help consumers treat  themselves to something delicious with our 7-inch rounds family! 

No more spills = no more messes! The leak-resistant seal means less waste and a clean  environment with sparkling shelves, increasing impulse purchasing while also helping  consumers reduce their carbon footprint one snack at a time!  

And for the cherry on top? Inline Plastics is completely committed to sustainability and by  purchasing these, you can be too! Made with 10% post-consumer PET and 100%  recyclable plastic, certified by SCS Global Services, you can encourage consumers to  snack guilt-free knowing that their choices are green! 

