Say goodbye to waterlogged produce and moisture-compromised meals! Inline Plastics is revolutionizing grab-and-go packaging starting with two popular powerhouse SKUs: the 30.5oz (TS32DB) and 45oz (TS48DB) containers. These sleek, leak-resistant packages are engineered to raise contents above liquid purge, helping maintain food quality, appearance, and shelf appeal from store to table.

This strategic raised-base design minimizes direct contact between food and liquids that naturally collect during storage and transport by allowing the liquids to settle in the reservoir of the package, keeping food drier, fresher, and more visually appealing throughout its shelf life. The raised-base design sits at the bottom of the package, elevating the food approximately a quarter of an inch away from fruit purge, oils, or excess crumbs that have collected in the reservoir, allowing the real star of the show to stand out: the delicious culinary masterpiece inside!

Built with Inline Plastics’ signature tamper-evident and tamper-resistant technology, these crystal-clear containers provide the security and visibility that retailers and consumers demand. The rectangular footprint maximizes shelf efficiency while showcasing products at their best.