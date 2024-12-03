Inline Plastics is excited to announce that its Safe-T-Chef video has won the prestigious Platinum DotComm Award. This accolade, presented in partnership with Levitate Media, honors outstanding achievement in digital communication and underscores the successful collaboration between the two companies.

The Safe-T-Chef video was acclaimed for its exceptional quality, creativity, and impactful messaging. It effectively showcases Inline Plastics’ new Safe-T-Chef product line—microwaveable packaging designed to secure hot food throughout shelf display, delivery, and preparation, offering enhanced convenience and safety for both consumers and foodservice professionals.

“This award is a testament to the stellar work of our team and our partners at Levitate Media,” said Carrie Cline, Senior Brand Manager at Inline Plastics. “It highlights our commitment to innovation and food safety through our Safe-T-Chef line.”

Check out the Safe-T-Chef video and products visit InlinePlastics.com/hot.