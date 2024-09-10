Inline Plastics has just unveiled two exciting additions to their Safe-T-Fresh Rounds line that promise to be the talk of every party.

These ingenious platters are set to redefine how we savor, serve, and store our favorite party bites.

The real magic lies in the details. Inline Plastics has packed these platters with smart features that make them a must-have. The tamper protection technology ensures these delectable dishes travel from store to table with confidence, while the leak resistant seal and clever anti-migration lid keeps flavors in their place. And the rigid stacking rails are a game-changer, maximizing shelf space and stability.

Imagine a world where carefully prepared snacks stay as fresh and appetizing as the moment they were made. That’s the reality Inline Plastics is bringing with their new 54 oz platter (SKU TSPL054C5) and 104 oz platter (SKU TSPL104C5). These aren’t just any platters – they’re culinary canvases designed to showcase and secure contents, keeping appetizing spreads party-perfect.

Picture this: four spacious compartments surrounding a central dip holder, giving freedom to create a feast for both the eyes and the palate. Retailers, get ready to revolutionize your display game. These platters are space-saving, sales-boosting superstars that will have your consumers coming back for more. Ready to take your culinary creations to the next level? Discover the magic of Safe-T-Fresh Platters.