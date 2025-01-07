Inline Plastics, a leader in food packaging solutions, has been honored with Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Impact Award, recognizing significant achievements in sustainable packaging innovation and resource conservation.

The Impact Awards spotlight companies making real changes in the food and consumables industry. Inline Plastics impressed the judges with several key sustainability initiatives. At the core is their ‘reborn’ program for all Inline’s PET products. This starts with a patented low carbon footprint material (DPET) that serves as the foundation. It is further enhanced by integrating 10% post-consumer PET content (rDPET), a claim verified through an independent third-party. Additionally, Inline has proactively pre-qualified its portfolio with How2Recycle, streamlining the certification process for customers seeking H2R recycling labels.

“This recognition validates our commitment to advanced sustainability practices,” says Carrie Cline, Senior Brand Manager at Inline Plastics. “Our mission goes beyond just protecting food – we’re creating packaging solutions that set industry standards for sustainability, backed by third-party verification to ensure transparency and build customer trust.”

The Progressive Grocer Impact Awards celebrate organizations driving meaningful change in the food and consumables industry. Inline Plastics distinguished itself through its holistic approach to sustainability, combining innovative materials science with rigorous third-party verification processes.

Want to learn more about Inline Plastics’ sustainability journey? Visit inlineplastics.com/reborn.