Inline Plastics, a leading manufacturer of innovative food packaging solutions, has been named a winner of the Sustainability in the Food Industry Award by The Shelby and Griffin Report. This recognition highlights Inline Plastics’ ongoing commitment to advancing sustainable practices that reduce environmental impact, support communities, and drive positive change across the food industry.

The Sustainability in the Food Industry Awards honor retailers, suppliers, wholesalers, distributors, and industry leaders driving a greener future across food retail, production, and distribution. Inline Plastics was recognized for its holistic sustainability efforts, most notably its proprietary Reborn program. This initiative integrates the patented low-carbon DPET material with 10% post-consumer recycled content (rDPET) across all PET products and pre-qualifies them with How2Recycle. By reducing dependence on virgin plastic and simplifying recycling, this approach not only lessens environmental impact but also helps customers advance their own sustainability goals more efficiently.

“Sustainability isn’t just our mission,” said Carrie Cline, Senior Brand Manager at Inline Plastics. “It’s how we help our customers make a difference and support them in achieving their sustainability goals.”

The Shelby and Griffin Report’s Sustainability in the Food Industry Award highlights how Inline Plastics helps retailers and food brands reduce environmental impact through innovative packaging that’s safe and sustainable for consumers.

For more information on Inline Plastics’ sustainability initiatives, visit inlineplastics.com/reborn.