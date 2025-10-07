Insomnia Cookies announced two key leadership additions as the brand continues to expand the company’s growth strategy. Ra’Chard Dennis has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President, Operations, bringing over two decades of leadership experience.

In his new role, Ra’Chard will oversee Insomnia’s operational support functions, ensuring a seamless experience from store to doorstep. His expertise will be pivotal as Insomnia continues its path to grow the business to open more than 1,800 bakeries over the next decade to consistently deliver on cravings in the US and beyond.

Ra’Chard joins Insomnia Cookies with various experience in the food space with leadership roles held at Taco Bell, Subway, Wingstop and Smalls Sliders, focusing on operations, new market entry and brand transformation. From leading major rebranding efforts at Subway to launching new markets around the globe over a two-year timespan at Wingstop, his hands-on, team-first leadership style will be instrumental in driving operational consistency, scaling efficiently into new territories and supporting Insomnia’s next phase of growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ra’Chard to the Insomnia family,” said Seth Berkowitz, CEO and Founder of Insomnia Cookies. “His deep operational expertise and growth mindset will help to strengthening our in-store execution and elevate the Insomnia experience at scale with our continued commitment to delivering warm, delicious cookies to Insomniacs around the globe.”

In addition, Insomnia Cookies has recently welcomed Alexander Rosenthal, Director at Verlinvest, global consumer investment firm, to the late-night bakery’s Board of Directors. This news comes following the recent announcement of the firm’s increased stake in the company. Alexander leads the U.S. platform investment for Verlinvest and brings a global perspective shaped by his early career in the firm’s Asia office. Alexander has partnered with trailblazing founders across the consumer landscape including food service, education, travel and entertainment.

“We’re excited to welcome Alexander to the Board at a pivotal time in our growth journey,” said Seth Berkowitz, CEO and Founder of Insomnia Cookies. “His consumer insight, global perspective and close partnership with Verlinvest will be invaluable as we scale the brand and explore new growth opportunities.”

As Insomnia Cookies accelerates its growth across new markets and channel operations, these leadership additions underscores the brand’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation and delivering a crave-worthy cookie forward experience.