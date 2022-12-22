Insomnia Cookies Gets Ready for Santa Season with Holiday Flavors

Insomnia Cookies is making its ingredients list and checking it twice in preparation for cookie season. On November 15, the late-night bakery unwrapped its latest collection of Santa-approved holiday treats. From warm, decadent cookie flavors like Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa, Jinglebread, Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, and Vegan Cinnamon Bun, to gift packs, cakes, and DIY decorating kits, this limited-edition collection is merry, bright, and delivers deliciousness in every bite.

Available in-store, for local delivery, and via nationwide shipping through January 1:

Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa—Hot cocoa cookie packed with chocolate chips and filled with a decadent chocolate sauce

Classic Jinglebread—Ginger and molasses dough blended together with a sprinkle of cinnamon to make the perfect gingerbread cookie.

Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream—Red velvet cookie packed with sandwich cookie bits and vanilla chips.

Vegan Cinnamon Bun—Cinnamon cookie packed with buttercream icing chips and cinnamon sugar sprinkled on top.

Available in-store and for local delivery only:

Jinglebread Cookie Butter—Gingerbread cookies and cookie butter come together to form a winter wonderland of deliciousness. Pairs well with Classic Sugar Cookies or our Cookie Butter Bomb.

Jinglebread Cookie Cake—Gingerbread cookie cake topped with cream cheese icing and holiday sprinkles.

Holiday Delight Dipper—Two Classic Gingerbread, two Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, your choice of cream cheese or buttercream icing, and topped with holiday sprinkles.

Fa-La-La 4+4—Two Classic Gingerbread, two Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, and four Deluxe Hot Cocoa.

Available via nationwide shipping only:

Deck the Dough DIY Kit—Get crafty with 12 Classic Gingerbread and Snickerdoodle cookies, two cups of buttercream, colored gel icing, gum drops, holiday sprinkles, two cookie cutters, and decorating tools. NOTE: Cookie cutter shapes will vary among each order.

Jinglebread Double Cookie Cake— ‘Tis the season to dazzle up your cookie cake. Two layers of Gingerbread cookie topped with cream cheese icing and gum drops.

Festive 4+6—Rudolph and his crew got nothing on this squad. Three Classic Gingerbread, three Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, and four Deluxe Hot Cocoa cookies.

Holiday Delight BIGGER Dipper—Six Classic Gingerbread and six Classic Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, your choice of cream cheese or buttercream, topped with holiday sprinkles.