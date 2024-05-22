Insomnia Cookies announced the launch of Insomnia Rewards – the company’s new customer loyalty program designed to enhance consumer experience and elevate engagement across Insomnia’s network of over 280+ stores across the United States and Canada.

The new loyalty program is in partnership with PAR Punchh, ParTech, Inc.’s industry-leading guest retention and offer solution, which will strengthen customer connections through rewards and increase traffic to Insomnia Cookies’ website and mobile app.

Insomnia Rewards Program Benefits

Earn 10 points for every $1 spent. Now you can earn points on every purchase in-store and online to use towards delicious products like cookies, brownies, ice cream and more!

Member only offers. Insomnia Rewards members will get exclusive access to discounts, freebies and limited time menu offerings items all year long.

Redeem rewards quickly. Members can start redeeming their rewards in as little as one purchase.

It’s free. Free to join so you can start saving money on your favorite desserts from Insomnia Cookies

Download the Insomnia Cookies app for the ultimate Insomnia rewards experience. Inside the app, customers will be able to easily track their points status, redeem available rewards, access their surprise offers and easily reorder their favorite menu items.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new Insomnia Rewards loyalty program to give our devoted Insomniacs an even more enhanced experience,” says Tom Carusona, Chief Marketing Officer of Insomnia Cookies. “Our brand is built on innovation and creativity, and we look forward to giving our customers more reasons to connect with our crave-worthy products and brand.”