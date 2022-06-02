Insomnia Cookies' Latest Lineup Conjures Flavors of the State Fair

Insomnia Cookies unveiled its latest limited-edition collection that’s sure to conjure nostalgia for a favorite summer pastime. Insomniacs can step right up to try prize-winning creations inspired by the flavors of the State Fair, including Blue Ribbon Blueberry, Carmel Corn, and Deluxe Filled Churro.

Insomnia will also be hosting ‘Wichfest the entire month of June, making the start of the season that much sweeter. All month long, Insomniacs can cool down with this classic summer treat and receive $2 off all ‘wich products.

Available Now – In-store, for local delivery, and via nationwide shipping (NWS) until June 26

Blue Ribbon Blueberry Cookie – A prize winner for sure, Blue Ribbon Blueberry is baked with dried blueberries, oats, and graham crackers. A sprinkle of cinnamon sugar adds the finishing touch.

Caramel Corn Cookie – A cookie packed with snacks on snacks. Caramel popcorn, toffee bits, caramel bits, and roasted peanuts. Sticky, salty, sweet, and crunchy all in one.

Deluxe Filled Churro Cookie – A churro dough cookie filled with melty chocolate cookie butter and topped with the cinnamon sugar goodness of the State Fair.

State Fair 4+4 Pack (In-Store + Local Delivery) – Choice of 4 Deluxe Cookies + 4 Classic Cookies.

State Fair 4+6 Pack (NWS) – Choice of 4 Deluxe Cookies + 6 Classic Cookies.

Available Now – In-store only until June 26