    Insomnia Cookies Launches Spring Lineup

    Industry News | March 9, 2022
    Insomnia Cookies' Hibiscus Berry.
    Insomnia Cookies
    The limted-time-only cookies will be available until April 4.

    Insomnia launched its limited-edition spring collection, including all things Flour Power. 

    Inspired by their loyal fans’ cookie cravings, the flavor-bursting treats are inspired by food trends such as: a rise in popularity of the hibiscus flavor and overwhelming consumer demand for lemon. From their trendy Hibiscus Berry Cookie featuring bold new flavors to a highly requested Lemon Poppy Seed Cookie bursting with sunshine, Insomnia’s Spring lineup is here to juice things up this season.  

    And be sure to stay tuned for a festive limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day treat dropping on Tuesday, March 15th that will be sure to leave Insomniacs feeling lucky.  

    Dropped March 8 – Available in-store, for local delivery and via nationwide shipping until April 4 

    •  Hibiscus Berry Cookie – The trendiest flower just got a cookie makeover, and we’re here to spill the tea. Featuring a colorful blend of a blooming tart and floral essence and a sweet strawberry flavor, this new treat is jam-packed with unique flavors, including dried cranberries, dried strawberries, and melty white chocolate chips.  

    • Lemon Poppy Seed Cookie – Spring has sprung, and so has Insomniacs’ love for all things lemon. You asked, we juiced. Meet Lemon Poppy Seed: a melt-in-your-mouth sugar cookie that gets all the zesty treatment with a fresh, lemon twist and a sprinkle of poppyseeds.  

     

    Dropped March 8 – Available in-store only until April 4 

    •  Hibiscus Berry Monster Sundae – Two Berry Hibiscus cookies mashed into vanilla ice cream for a monster flavor that doesn’t involve any berry picking.  

    • Lemon Poppy Seed Monster Sundae – Enjoy the same monster flavor this time with two Lemon Poppyseed cookies mashed into vanilla ice cream for a bright, bursting, sunshine flavor. 

    • Hibiscus Berry Flower Cake – Cake isn’t just for celebrating birthdays, it’s for celebrating sunnier days too. Go all in on Flour Power with this blooming delicious combination decorated with buttercream florets. 

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more