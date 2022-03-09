Insomnia Cookies Launches Spring Lineup

Insomnia launched its limited-edition spring collection, including all things Flour Power.

Inspired by their loyal fans’ cookie cravings, the flavor-bursting treats are inspired by food trends such as: a rise in popularity of the hibiscus flavor and overwhelming consumer demand for lemon. From their trendy Hibiscus Berry Cookie featuring bold new flavors to a highly requested Lemon Poppy Seed Cookie bursting with sunshine, Insomnia’s Spring lineup is here to juice things up this season.

And be sure to stay tuned for a festive limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day treat dropping on Tuesday, March 15th that will be sure to leave Insomniacs feeling lucky.

Dropped March 8 – Available in-store, for local delivery and via nationwide shipping until April 4

Hibiscus Berry Cookie – The trendiest flower just got a cookie makeover, and we’re here to spill the tea. Featuring a colorful blend of a blooming tart and floral essence and a sweet strawberry flavor, this new treat is jam-packed with unique flavors, including dried cranberries, dried strawberries, and melty white chocolate chips.

Lemon Poppy Seed Cookie – Spring has sprung, and so has Insomniacs’ love for all things lemon. You asked, we juiced. Meet Lemon Poppy Seed: a melt-in-your-mouth sugar cookie that gets all the zesty treatment with a fresh, lemon twist and a sprinkle of poppyseeds.

Dropped March 8 – Available in-store only until April 4