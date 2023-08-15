Insomnia Cookies Offering Free Delivery to Celebrate Back to School

Insomnia Cookies is sweetening up back-to-school season with delicious deals and new sweet treats. To welcome its new and loyal Insomniacs returning to campus, the late-night bakery is offering a free 6-pack of Classic cookies with any $5 in-store purchase to anyone who mentions the promotion and presents a school-issued ID. Students and teachers alike can enjoy this limited-time offer now until 3 AM on Friday, September 1st.

To put the cherry on top, Insomnia is offering free delivery on orders $15+ with code BACK2COOKIES all month long.

But that’s not all. The late-night bakery is unveiling fresh flavors with its limited-edition Back to Campus collection that will turn study time into snack time. From the French Toast Classic cookie to the PB & J Filled Deluxe, these sweet treats are sure to help comfort students who’re feeling nostalgic as they prepare to embrace the new school season.

Limited-Edition Back to Campus Collection

Available at bakeries nationwide in-store and for local delivery. Flavors are subject to availability by location.

French Toast Classic – Breakfast (and dessert) of champions. French toast dough with cinnamon chips, brown sugar, and nutmeg.

Vegan White Chocolate Cold Brew Classic – Baked meets buzz. Chocolate cookie dough flavored with cold brew and mixed with creamy white chips.

PB & J Filled Deluxe – All the grade school nostalgia without the braces. A warm peanut butter cookie filled with rich grape jam.

Blueberry Pancake Ice Cream – Pancake's gone full pint. Buttery, maple-flavored ice cream, crushed sugar cookies, and a blueberry jam swirl.

Available beginning 8/22.

Best In Class Double Layer Cookie Cake – Two 6" Cookie Cakes stacked with your favorite Classic flavors, buttercream frosting, topped with brownie bites, and a “Just Love Ya” center.

Available via nationwide shipping only.

Sweet Semester 12-pack – Sweet gift? You understood the assignment. 12-Pack of Classics for your fave student in a “Thinking of You” box sleeve.

Available via nationwide shipping only.