Insomnia Cookies to Release 'Limited Edition Halloweekend' Cookies

From October 27 – October 31, Insomnia will be dropping its especially sweet collab with MARS that includes a bevvy of candy cookies and treats – see below!

Additional scary-good limited-time offers also include Trick or Treat Packs, a Spooky DIY Kit for those of us celebrating at home and free cookies for anyone in costume who drops by the store from 10/29-10/31.

Dropping October 27 – Limited Edition Halloweekend Special

Tricked Out Deluxe Cookie – Why just put candy on cookies when there can be candy in cookies, too? Insomnia’s classic cookie base is mixed with SNICKERS and M&M'S candies before baking, then topped with SNICKERS pieces for ultimate indulgence.

Tricked Out Loaded Brownie – These gooey brownies are topped with cookie butter and three of the best treats imaginable: M&M'S, TWIX, and SNICKERS candies.

Tricked Out Lil' Dippers – Enjoy, for a limited time only, 12 Chocolate Chunk cookies served with cookie butter dip and topped with TWIX, SNICKERS, and M&M'S pieces. Tricked out Dippers are the best treat.

More Halloween Happenings

Available In-Store (October 18-31)

$25 Trick or Treat Packs (25 packs of 3 mini cookies in cellophane)

$50 50-packs (in cellophane)

Plus a free cookie for anyone in costume October 29-31

Available via Nationwide Shipping