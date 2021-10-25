Insomnia Cookies to Release 'Limited Edition Halloweekend' Cookies

From October 27 – October 31, Insomnia will be dropping its especially sweet collab with MARS that includes a bevvy of candy cookies and treats – see below!
Additional scary-good limited-time offers also include Trick or Treat Packs, a Spooky DIY Kit for those of us celebrating at home and free cookies for anyone in costume who drops by the store from 10/29-10/31.
Dropping October 27 – Limited Edition Halloweekend Special
- Tricked Out Deluxe Cookie – Why just put candy on cookies when there can be candy in cookies, too? Insomnia’s classic cookie base is mixed with SNICKERS and M&M'S candies before baking, then topped with SNICKERS pieces for ultimate indulgence.
- Tricked Out Loaded Brownie – These gooey brownies are topped with cookie butter and three of the best treats imaginable: M&M'S, TWIX, and SNICKERS candies.
- Tricked Out Lil’ Dippers – Enjoy, for a limited time only, 12 Chocolate Chunk cookies served with cookie butter dip and topped with TWIX, SNICKERS, and M&M'S pieces. Tricked out Dippers are the best treat.
More Halloween Happenings
Available In-Store (October 18-31)
- $25 Trick or Treat Packs (25 packs of 3 mini cookies in cellophane)
- $50 50-packs (in cellophane)
- Plus a free cookie for anyone in costume October 29-31
Available via Nationwide Shipping
- Spooky DIY Kit – Let's get spooky creative. This kit comes with 12 Classic cookies, green and orange buttercream icing, gel icing, and candy topping including candy zombie eyes and candy corn ready for decorating.
- $50 Trick or Treat Packs (50 packs of 3 mini cookies in cellophane)
- $50 50-packs (in cellophane)
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.