Insomnia Cookies Releases Valentine's Day Lineup

Insomnia Cookies is leading the way this Valentine’s Day with a limited-edition lineup that is sure to have Insomniacs everywhere swiping right. Inspired by their fans’ passionate love affair with Red Velvet, the late-night bakery chain is going all in on the rich, decadent flavor. Their crave-worthy collection will be dropping on January 25 at Insomnia’s 200+ stores nationwide.

From Classic, Vegan, Mini, and Deluxe Filled Red Velvet cookies to Galentine’s Day gift packs and more, there’s no better way to say ‘I love you’ than with a warm, velvety treat. To make things even more romantic, Insomnia is collaborating with Fancy Sprinkles to create a custom blend of toppings to dress up your dessert.

With over 200 locations, convenient local delivery, and nationwide shipping, gifting Insomnia Cookies has never been easier. Whether you’re celebrating with that special someone, your gal pals, or just enjoying Singles Awareness Day, you’re sure to find a match made in cookie heaven in this limited-time collection of treats.

Five Ways to Red Velvet with Limited-Edition Cookies

Available in-store and for local delivery

Classic Red Velvet Cookie – What's better than a Classic Red Velvet cookie? When it's stuffed with cream cheese chunks. The cocoa, vanilla, and buttery flavor of red velvet pairs with bits of frosting reminiscent cream cheese chunks.

– What's better than a Classic Red Velvet cookie? When it's stuffed with cream cheese chunks. The cocoa, vanilla, and buttery flavor of red velvet pairs with bits of frosting reminiscent cream cheese chunks. Vegan Red Velvet Cookies N Cream Cookie – A Red Velvet cookie mixed with crushed sandwich cookies creates a Vegan version of the fan-favorite, with all the same deliciousness.

– A Red Velvet cookie mixed with crushed sandwich cookies creates a Vegan version of the fan-favorite, with all the same deliciousness. Deluxe Filled Red Velvet Cookie – There’s more to love with this Deluxe cookie that takes the Classic Red Velvet up a notch when stuffed with a gooey cream cheese center.

– There’s more to love with this Deluxe cookie that takes the Classic Red Velvet up a notch when stuffed with a gooey cream cheese center. Mini Red Velvet Cookies N Cream Cookies – Bite-sized Red Velvet and cream cheese cookies with crushed sandwich cookies n cream pieces and vanilla chips.

– Bite-sized Red Velvet and cream cheese cookies with crushed sandwich cookies n cream pieces and vanilla chips. Red Velvet Cookie Butter with Fancy Sprinkles – Insomnia’s blended their ooey-gooey Red Velvet into a spreadable treat called Cookie Butter. Watch it melt onto ice cream, brownies, and your favorite cookies.

And, as the unofficial official authority on all things Red Velvet, Insomnia is sharing a few pointers on how Insomniacs can level-up their cookie-game this season of love. No matter if you're already relation-chip goals or just trying to catch cookies, not feelings, the late-night bakery has the perfect treat for every occasion.

Netflix & Chew

Date night in? Cozy up on the couch with one of these decadent treats:

Red Velvet Loaded Brownie – A fudgy brownie slathered with Red Velvet Cookie Butter and dressed up with Fancy Sprinkles®. Add any additional toppings for a double-loaded brownie.

– A fudgy brownie slathered with Red Velvet Cookie Butter and dressed up with Fancy Sprinkles®. Add any additional toppings for a double-loaded brownie. Red Velvet Big Dippers – 4 Classic Red Velvet cookies married with rich cream cheese icing and dressed up with Fancy Sprinkles®.

– 4 Classic Red Velvet cookies married with rich cream cheese icing and dressed up with Fancy Sprinkles®. Chocolate Lovers Lil Dippers – 6 Mini Red Velvet cookies and 6 Mini Chocolate Chunk cookies ready for dipping, dunking, and creating cookiewiches with Insomnia’s Red Velvet Cookie Butter.

Double Date Night

First impressions are important. Don’t screw it up with a lame dessert. Order one of these packs that’s sure to seal the deal with their friends and score you another date.

Valentine’s Day 4+4 Pack – The perfect pack for a quadruple date, with 4 Deluxe Filled Red Velvet cookies and 4 Classic Red Velvet or Vegan Red Velvet Cookies N Cream cookies.

– The perfect pack for a quadruple date, with 4 Deluxe Filled Red Velvet cookies and 4 Classic Red Velvet or Vegan Red Velvet Cookies N Cream cookies. Sweetheart Combo – A batch made in heaven. 12 Classic cookies, a pint of ice cream, and a heart-shaped cookie cake.

Brunch Date with Besties

Celebrate friendship and show your besties how much they mean to you with Insomnia’s Galentine’s Pack that includes 12 Classic cookies plus two pints of ice cream.

Slay Single Life

The best part of being single? Not having to share your sweets! Treat yo’ self to Insomnia’s Singles Awareness Pack that includes a Mini Cake and a pint of ice cream. You deserve it.

Long Distance Lovin’

Make long-distance relationships a little bit sweeter with Insomnia’s nationwide shipping. Choose from a variety of gift options, including a Valentine’s Day 4+6 Pack, Double Layer Red Velvet Cake, Big and Lil Dippers, and more! Plus, Insomnia’s customizable cake centers and special box sleeves with swoon-worthy sayings like ‘who ordered the soul mate?’ and ‘achy bakey heart’ put simple candy hearts to shame.