    Insomnia Welcomes Students Back with New Cookies Options

    Industry News | August 25, 2022

    As colleges and universities resume session, Insomnia Cookies is unpacking fresh flavors with its limited-edition Back to Campus collection. From the Classic Midnight Berry to the Deluxe Filled PB&J, these cookies are sure to help comfort students who’re feeling nostalgic about the good old days. Insomnia will also be bringing back some fan favorite flavors in September for a limited-time-only.

    The beloved cult brand is known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night—with most stores open for pick-up and delivery until 1 a.m. or later—making it the ultimate college hot-spot. Whether students are studying late, retiring from the bar, or simply craving something sweet, Insomnia is always there for them with a warm, delicious cookie waiting.

    Available in-store, for local delivery, and via nationwide shipping until September 25, or while supplies last. Availability varies by location.

    Classic Midnight Berry – No bedtime for this cookie; it’s deliciousness all night long. A warm brown sugar cookie with blueberries and crunchy, berry cereal pieces.

    Deluxe Filled PB&J – All that grade school nostalgia without the braces. Our classic peanut butter cookie jam-packed with grape jelly.

    Fan Favorites dropping in September – Available in-store, for local delivery, and via nationwide shipping.

    Classic Cookies ‘N Cream – Ice cream parlor vibes without the brain freeze. A brown sugar cookie, packed with cookie sandwich pieces and white chocolate chips. *Cue ice cream truck jingle

    Available beginning September 6 for one week only. Availability varies by location.

    Classic Caramel Apple Pie – Just like mom used to make, now cookie-a-fied. A warm sugar cookie baked with apple, cinnamon, oats, and gooey nuggets of caramel.

    Available beginning September 13 for one week only. Availability varies by location.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

