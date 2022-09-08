Inspire Brands Announces Three Key Executive Promotions

Inspire Brands announced three promotions among its leadership teams.

John Kelly has been promoted to Chief Company Restaurant Officer effective immediately and will be joining the Inspire Brands Executive Team. John was previously Chief Operating Officer for Arby’s, overseeing North American operations for more than 3,500 restaurants. In his new role, John will be responsible for the largest collection of multi-brand company restaurants in the United States and Canada, representing Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and SONIC Drive-in.

Additionally, Inspire Brands announced two promotions to Brand Chief Operating Officer. Tanishia Beacham will become the Sonic Brand Chief Operating Officer effective October 1. Tanishia is currently Senior Vice President of Franchise Restaurant Operations and has more than 21 years of operations experience with the Sonic brand, where she helped build an unparalleled culture of trust between the brand and franchisees. Lou Beccarelli, currently Regional Vice President/Division Leader of Operations at Dunkin’, will become Arby’s Brand Chief Operating Officer.

For the last 31 years, Lou has gained increasing operational leadership responsibility at Dunkin’, which will translate well in this new leadership role at Arby’s.