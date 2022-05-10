Inspire Brands Appoints Colin Coleman Chief Data and Analytics Officer

At Inspire Brands, the Commercial Services team plays an integral role in how guests recognize and interact with brands across four key areas: demand generation, digital guest experience, insights and analytics, and transformation.

The Insights and Analytics function of this team defines and evaluates drivers of business performance, identifies and suggests areas for improvement, and develops tools, analytics, and products to apply to the business, driving incremental value.

As the Commercial Services team continues to expand, Inspire Brands welcomed Colin Coleman as SVP, Chief Data and Analytics Officer. Coleman will be responsible for developing, managing, and delivering all company-wide data science, insights, and analytics. He will also provide business leadership on enterprise-wide efforts focused on data privacy compliance.

In this new role, Coleman will oversee Data Science, Business Intelligence, Brand Analytics, and Consumer Insights. Under his leadership, Inspire’s Insights and Analytics function will continue to deliver extraordinary support to brands, shared services, stakeholders, and guests. The expansion of the insights and analytics team is the latest phase of Inspire’s mission to revolutionize the restaurant industry through an extensible technology, data, and analytics platform. Bringing in world-class leadership talent from many different industries and backgrounds is just one of the ways the company is looking to meet this lofty goal.

Coleman’s extensive background in data insights and technology spans more than 30 years in various industries. He joins Inspire from Equifax, where he spent seven years in various expanded roles across data and analytics, including SVP, Data & Analytics, and VP, Customer Insights & Analytics. He also spent 10 years at Turner Broadcasting, serving as Senior Program Director across multiple disciplines during his tenure, including Analytics Product Strategy & Data Governance, Digital Audience Data, eMarketing, and Product Development.

Previously, Coleman worked at NASA’s Ames Research Center for nearly a decade. He holds a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech, a Ph.D. in Aeronautics & Astronautics Engineering from Stanford University, and a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Manchester.

“I’m thrilled to join the Inspire Brands team,” Coleman says. “Inspire’s leadership team is revolutionizing the restaurant industry through its data, analytics, and technology platform, and I’m excited to lead a talented team of analysts, scientists, engineers, and technologists.”

The Commercial Services team at Inspire Brands is experiencing constant growth in Demand Generation, Digital Guest Experience, Transformation, and Insights and Analytics. Coleman’s hire follows February’s announcement of Travis Freeman joining the Commercial Services team as SVP of Demand Generation.

Prioritizing a winning culture and organization, the Commercial Services team provides best-in-class products and services to brands and stakeholders and encourages new ways of thinking and building a competitive advantage.