Inspire Brands on Tuesday announced that Yasir Anwar joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Anwar brings more than 25 years of technology experience to the role.

Anwar has served in technology leadership roles at several Fortune 500 companies, most recently Williams-Sonoma, where he was the Chief Technology and Digital Officer. His previous roles as the Chief Technology Officer at Macy’s and his additional technology leadership experience at Walmart and Wells Fargo further underscore his extensive expertise.

With a track record in building in-house and agile technology teams, Anwar will be pivotal in enhancing Inspire’s technology capabilities.

“Inspire is committed to building extensible shared technology capabilities for our iconic brands. It helps us run faster, better meet the needs of guests and franchisees, and build data driven insights into our business,” says Inspire Co-Founder and CEO Paul Brown. “Yasir’s extensive experience in leading transformative change and his collaborative approach with brands will accelerate our journey toward this vision.”

In this new role, Anwar will oversee teams including Product Engineering, Data Engineering, Technology Operations, Architecture, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Applications, and Infrastructure and Development Operations.

“I am thrilled to join Inspire Brands at such an exciting time for the organization and add to the incredible work the technology teams have already accomplished. Driving the technology strategy for six iconic brands is a dynamic opportunity that I am excited to tackle,” adds Anwar.

Anwar officially joined Inspire on May 6 and will report directly to Co-Founder and CEO Paul Brown. He will also serve on the company’s Management Committee.