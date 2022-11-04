Inspire Brands Hires Dan Lynn as Chief Commercial Officer

Inspire Brands announces Dan Lynn as Chief Commercial Officer.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Lynn brings his entrepreneurial mindset to lead Inspire’s innovative approach to demand generation, insights and analytics, brand loyalty, revenue management, and digital guest experience. Lynn will report directly to Inspire Chief Executive Officer Paul Brown.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Lynn multiple times throughout our careers and know first-hand his excellent leadership abilities and acumen in guiding organizations through transformation,” Brown says. “The capabilities that we are building within the Commercial Group are incredibly important as the engine that powers our brands. Lynn has a strong track record of helping brands realize their growth potential and I’m excited to see him apply his talent here at Inspire.”

Most recently, Lynn co-founded ZUZU Hospitality, a successful revenue platform for thousands of independent hotels across Asia.

Previously, Lynn launched Expedia in 13 new countries and later led AirAsia Expedia as CEO. He has also served as a board member for multiple brands across Asia and Europe.

“I’m excited to join the Inspire team at this important time,” Lynn says. “While furthering the company’s innovative approach to every aspect of the business, I look forward to building commercial solutions that empower our franchisees and company restaurants and accelerate growth across our tremendous brands.”

Lynn's appointment and the expansion of Inspire’s Commercial Group further underscore the company’s commitment to harnessing the collective power of its portfolio to invigorate great brands and supercharge their long-term growth.

Inspire Brands was founded in 2018. Today, the company operates 32,000 restaurants globally across seven brands in 70 countries.