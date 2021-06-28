Inspire Brands Names John Varughese Chief Operating Officer of International

Inspire Brands announced that John Varughese has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, International. In his new role, John will oversee international Field Business, Operations Support, Training, Field Marketing, and Omni-Channel for the Inspire family of brands. Inspire currently operates over 9,000 restaurants across more than 60 countries outside the U.S., with significant runway for continued growth across the portfolio.

Varughese will serve on Inspire’s International Leadership team and report to Michael Haley, President and Managing Director, International. He will be based in Inspire’s Dubai Support Center.

Varughese previously served as Senior Vice President, International for Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, working alongside franchisees and licensees to drive industry-leading sales and unit growth outside the U.S. He joined Dunkin’ in 2003 as International Business Manager and previously served as Manager of the Gulf region for Galadari Ice Cream Company, Baskin-Robbins’ licensee in the Middle East.

“Our mission for International is to ignite global growth by leveraging Inspire’s collective strengths, and John’s experience in the restaurant industry will be integral in driving long-term success across the Inspire portfolio. I look forward to working alongside John to capitalize on the tremendous international growth potential for all our brands and provide best-in-class support for our franchisees and licensees outside the U.S.,” says Michael Haley, President and Managing Director, International, Inspire Brands.