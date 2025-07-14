Inspire Brands announced today that it has appointed Scott Catlett as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer.

Prior to joining Inspire, Scott served as the Chief Legal & Franchise Officer & Corporate Secretary for Yum! Brands where he spent nearly 20 years. He led more than 200 team members across the legal, franchising, government affairs, and compliance functions. Scott was integral in the company’s M&A initiatives, as well as the spinoff of Yum! China Holdings, Inc. and other portfolio optimization efforts.

He is a people-first leader and passionate about the broader franchising industry, helping stand up the Yum! Brands Center for Franchising Excellence at the University of Louisville to empower the next generation of restaurant operators. Scott brings decades of legal and leadership experience from across the restaurant industry and beyond.

Scott will report directly to Inspire Co-Founder and CEO Paul Brown and join the company’s management committee. He officially assumes the role on September 1st.

“I’m excited to welcome Scott to the team. His extensive industry experience and proven leadership will be key drivers of our long-term success. Scott’s diverse background across multiple facets of the industry makes him a valuable addition to Inspire as we continue to grow and innovate,” said Paul.

In his role at Inspire, Scott will oversee the global Legal, Human Resources, Government Affairs teams and other administrative functions.

“I’m thrilled to join Inspire and collaborate with this talented team to continue building something truly special. This is a remarkable opportunity to contribute to an innovative company with a unique business model and standout portfolio of beloved brands. I’m eager to get started and help drive the next chapter of growth,” Scott said.

Nils Okeson is retiring after 20 years with Inspire and Arby’s.

“Nils has left an indelible mark on our company and our culture, and I am grateful for his decades of leadership. Nils has been instrumental in the transformation of the Arby’s brand and the founding and subsequent growth of Inspire. Nils was a driving force behind five, industry-transforming acquisitions and the integration efforts that followed.” said Paul.