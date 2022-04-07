Inspire Names Frank Sickelsmith Chief Development Officer of International

To drive growth, Inspire Brands has welcomed industry veteran Frank Sickelsmith as Chief Development Officer of International. With more than 30 years of experience, Frank is a seasoned global development leader. Prior to Inspire, Frank served as Global Vice President of Brand Development and Strategic Partnerships for the Autogrill Group, where he managed key relationships with global partners like Starbucks, Burger King, and The Coca-Cola Company.

“I’m honored to join the International team at Inspire as we ignite global growth across our portfolio of brands,” Frank says. “Working alongside our talented team members, strong existing operators, and future franchisees, I look forward to bringing our differentiated brands to guests in new and existing markets. It’s a great time to part of the Inspire family, and I am excited for what the future holds for our brands.”

In his new role, Frank will spearhead Inspire’s rapid international expansion, while building out an internal team to further international business development and market planning. Over the next several months, Frank will look to strengthen the International Development team with several exciting new roles in Business Development, Design & Construction, and Market Planning.

Inspire Brands has already demonstrated significant international momentum with over 800 new restaurant openings outside the U.S in 2021 alone. Arby’s expanded into Southeast Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Puerto Rico; Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins both opened their doors for the first time in Morocco; and Baskin-Robbins achieved a significant milestone in the Middle East. Looking ahead, each brand in Inspire’s portfolio has incredible momentum as it enters the next phase of our international vision to ignite global growth through a OneInspire approach.

Throughout 2022, Inspire International will leverage data-driven strategy, key learnings, and differentiated capabilities to continue expanding its international footprint.