Instant Financial, the fintech company modernizing payments for hourly workers and their employers, today launched the inaugural Workforce Warriors Awards, a national recognition program honoring hourly workers who power America’s service industries. Starting Oct. 7th, 2025, the program will accept open nominations from employers, coworkers, and community members who want to recognize hourly workers demonstrating passion and commitment for their roles.

Nominees will be evaluated on their dedication, customer service, and the ways they go above and beyond in their roles. In addition to the gift card, winners will be celebrated across Instant’s digital platforms.

The program will run in three phases:

Round 1 (Oct. 7): Nominating period open. Open nominations accepted through Instant’s landing page and mobile app until Sunday, Nov. 10, 2025.

Open nominations accepted through Instant’s landing page and mobile app until Sunday, Nov. 10, 2025. Round 2 (Nov. 12): Top 10 announced. The Top 10 finalists are announced and highlighted.

The Top 10 finalists are announced and highlighted. Round 3 (Dec. 3): Winners announced. A judging panel will review the finalists after Round 2 and announce three Workforce Warrior winners, each awarded a $1,000 Visa gift card.

The 2025 judging panel features leaders across the restaurant, hospitality, and media industries:

Tal Clark , CEO, Instant Financial

, CEO, Instant Financial Steve Price , Co-Founder, Lazy Dog Restaurants

, Co-Founder, Lazy Dog Restaurants Callie Evergreen , Editor, FSR Magazine

, Editor, FSR Magazine Ben Coley , Editor, QSR Magazine

, Editor, QSR Magazine Kevin O’Bold, VP of Finance, Ultra Steak, Inc.

“Hourly workers are the backbone of our economy and the lifeblood of the restaurant, retail, and hospitality industries,” said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. “We launched Workforce Warriors to spotlight their hard work, resilience, and the critical role they play in our communities every day.”

Do you know an hourly service worker who deserves recognition? Nominations open Oct. 7th, 2025. Visit www.instant.co/workforce-warrior/ to submit a nomination.