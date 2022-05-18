Interface Security Systems is Changing its Trading Name

In a move designed to better reflect the ever-expanding portfolio of solutions offered to customers, Interface Security Systems today announced it is changing its trading name to Interface Systems.

While Interface has built its reputation as a leading managed services provider of business security solutions, the company specializes in offering innovative solutions that span physical security, network, voice connectivity, and business intelligence. This integrated suite of services enables Interface to unlock actionable insights for consumer-facing distributed enterprises. The change in the company’s trading name is more representative of the broad spectrum of solutions the company currently offers and will continue to innovate.

“Even though the word ‘security’ is no longer in our name, it remains a primary focus for our organization. Our customers rely on us to provide comprehensive solutions that improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, reduce IT costs, and maximize ROI,” explains Brent Duncan, CEO of Interface Systems.