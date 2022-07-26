Interface Systems Appoints Bud Homeyer as COO

Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, announced that it has appointed Bud Homeyer as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Homeyer previously served as Interface’s Executive Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, where he was instrumental in enabling digital transformation for large retail and restaurant customers. Prior to Interface, Homeyer held several senior leadership positions at prominent brands like Michaels, Brinker, and Bank of America.

In his new role, Homeyer will lead all operations functions, including customer support, service delivery, supply chain, and field operations at Interface.

“I am pleased to welcome Bud as our new COO and executive team member. Bud has a proven track record of streamlining operations and driving continuous operational efficiencies at large enterprises,” said Brent Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of Interface. “He is passionate about our mantra of relentless customer support and ensuring customer success as our business continues to scale.”

“I am incredibly excited to take on additional responsibilities as the COO of Interface. In the last year, I have seen firsthand the tremendous growth potential for our company and look forward to delivering the industry’s best experience to our growing base of customers while operating with their sense of urgency,” said Homeyer.