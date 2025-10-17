The International Franchise Association (IFA) announced the launch of “Franchise Means Local,” an awareness campaign with an initial $5 million spend, showcasing the fact that franchises are locally owned and operated businesses.

“IFA is launching ‘Franchise Means Local’ to give voice to franchise business owners who deserve to have their stories heard,” said Matt Haller, IFA President and CEO. “These local entrepreneurs represent the best of American business. Franchising is too often misunderstood, and our goal is to put the real stories behind the businesses serving local communities and driving the American economy, while raising awareness of franchising as a path to local small business ownership.”

With ads launching October 8th, the campaign, run through the IFA Foundation, will feature franchise owners from across the country and how they create jobs, support local causes, and strengthen the neighborhoods where they live and work. Franchising is often mistaken for “big business” – people see the brand name but don’t fully appreciate that each business is owned by individuals invested in that community. “Franchise Means Local” brings awareness to the fact that behind every franchise brand is a local entrepreneur deeply invested in their community.

The economic and social impact of local franchises is substantial. Franchise businesses employ approximately 9 million Americans nationwide through 831,000 small businesses, generating $870 billion in economic output across more than 300 industries. Over 81% of franchisees own and operate only one unit, and nearly one-third of franchise owners say they wouldn’t own a small business without franchising. More than 60% of franchises are outside the restaurant industry. Further, franchising is adding jobs at twice the rate of the U.S. economy (7.3 percent versus 3.6 percent).

“This campaign is a timely investment in the future of our business model,” said Ron Feldman, Chair of the IFA Foundation Board of Trustees, which is funding the effort. “Franchisees are not faceless; they are neighbors, community leaders, and entrepreneurs who chose franchising as their path to business ownership, whose investment and profit stay right in their communities. Sharing their stories and perspectives is critical to educating more people about the significant local impact of franchising.”

By putting real faces and stories front and center, the campaign reveals a simple truth: franchise means local. View the stories of Clement Troutman (Tropical Smoothie Cafe) and Tanya Lee (Woofie’s) that will be featured in the campaign launch and visit FranchiseMeansLocal.org to learn more.