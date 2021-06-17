International Franchise Association Names Matthew Haller CEO

The International Franchise Association (IFA) announced that Matthew Haller has been appointed the new president and CEO of the association. Formerly Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs, Haller has been an instrumental member of the IFA senior leadership team for over a decade.

“Over the past several months, I have had the privilege of working with Matt on a weekly basis, along with the senior leadership team, developing a new strategic approach,” said Catherine Monson, president & CEO of Propelled Brands and IFA Chair. “I have been impressed with his command of the association’s business model, how he has driven a thoughtful process to engage key stakeholders inside and outside the membership and kept command focused on hitting milestones, all while continuing to achieve results in the advocacy arena.”

As CEO, Haller will work with the IFA Board, the Foundation and lead the IFA staff as they move forward together to tackle one of the most important times in the franchising industry’s history. In addition, Haller will enhance IFA member value by focusing and committing to providing the franchising industry with the tools necessary to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger and more successful than ever before.

“I am extremely proud of the work we have achieved to elevate the franchise business model and create an inclusive, welcoming environment for our members,” says Matthew Haller. “As we enter a new chapter for the IFA, I want to build on our history of best-in-class advocacy, enhance our member engagement tools and value proposition, and leverage the IFA Foundation’s programs to tell the story of franchising in meaningful and impactful ways, and maintaining our powerful advocacy presence in Washington, state capitols and city halls.”